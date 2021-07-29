Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of COIHY opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
