Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.