Croda International’s (COIHY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Croda International has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

