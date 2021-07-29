Croda International’s (COIHY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Croda International has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

