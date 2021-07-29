Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Cap Tops $2.38 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.38 million and $1,349.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.