CryptEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,100.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $15.92 or 0.00040174 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7,100.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.20 or 1.00183222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

