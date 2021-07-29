CryptoTask Market Capitalization Tops $567,116.30 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $567,116.30 and approximately $303,956.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,385 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

