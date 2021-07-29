CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CSL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.57.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSL (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.