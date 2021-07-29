Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 28,413 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

