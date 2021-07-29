Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $15,063,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

