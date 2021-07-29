Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $206.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

