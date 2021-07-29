Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 159,031 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 689.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $452,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 49.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.