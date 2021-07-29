Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 37,330 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $81,480,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

