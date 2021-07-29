Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,303,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

