Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

