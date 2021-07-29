Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

