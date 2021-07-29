Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 566,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,245. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

