CUTcoin Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.70 million and $640.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031194 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00214034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,567,277 coins and its circulating supply is 142,567,277 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.