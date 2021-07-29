CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.09). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 140,783 shares traded.

CVSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

