CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Craig Hallum

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CYBE opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

