D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 613,892 Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.64% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,824,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,827,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,951,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 556,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 427,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

