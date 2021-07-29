D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.54% of Employers worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

