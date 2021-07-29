D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of ExlService worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

