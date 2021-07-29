D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 156,855 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

SUP opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

