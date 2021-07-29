D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.49 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.