D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.03% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

