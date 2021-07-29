D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

