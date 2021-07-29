DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

