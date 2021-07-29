DA Davidson Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $101.45 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

