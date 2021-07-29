Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $416.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.48.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

