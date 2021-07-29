Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $334.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders, acquired assets and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 20.6% and sales beat the same by 7.8%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the mid to high-teens range for third-quarter 2021 and in the high-teens for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by high-single digits in the third quarter and by 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $8,584,638. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.0% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

