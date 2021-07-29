Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Down 5.7%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.74 and last traded at $63.74. Approximately 2,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

DAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

