Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.232 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.077-$1.101 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 68,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.