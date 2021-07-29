Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.232 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.077-$1.101 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 68,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

