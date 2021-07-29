Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,300 shares, an increase of 3,806.2% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DTSS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datasea by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datasea in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.