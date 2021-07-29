DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head-To-Head Review

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.75 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.66

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DATATRAK International and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats DATATRAK International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

