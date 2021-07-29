David R. Mcavoy Acquires 18,124 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy acquired 18,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $12,143.08. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 128,879 shares in the company, valued at $86,348.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on BBI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
