David R. Mcavoy Acquires 18,124 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy acquired 18,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $12,143.08. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 128,879 shares in the company, valued at $86,348.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.