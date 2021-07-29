Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

