Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 454,712 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 454,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

