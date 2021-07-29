Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 450,000 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZWRKU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $15,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,952,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,271,000.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ZWRKU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.