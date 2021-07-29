Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 900,307 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

