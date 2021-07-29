Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

