Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.450-$15.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.69. The company had a trading volume of 326,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,874. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $414.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

