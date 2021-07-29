DeFi Bids (BID) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,501.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $254,624.39 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,907,058 coins and its circulating supply is 16,179,344 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

