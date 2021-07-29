Degenerator (MEME) Price Down 2.8% Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00403077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.01140631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.