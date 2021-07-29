Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 337 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROO. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 315.27 ($4.12) on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.