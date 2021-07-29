Desjardins Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.13.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$82.44 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

