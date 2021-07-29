Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $192.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.