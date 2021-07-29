Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $305.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.08.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.72. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
