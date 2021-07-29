Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €154.15 ($181.36).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.