Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Achieves $3.42 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00007744 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $405,947.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00234761 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

