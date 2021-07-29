Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $26.10 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

