Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,582.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,582 ($46.80) and last traded at GBX 3,582 ($46.80), with a volume of 699310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,513 ($45.90).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

The stock has a market cap of £83.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,453.85.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

